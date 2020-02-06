Guernsey Dad Accidentally Orders Six-Metre-Long Dinosaur For Son

I phoned them straight away and I was lucky enough because they were inundated, and managed to secure him. I thought: ‘This’ll be the biggest dinosaur you’ll ever see.’ So he’s a full size, teenage dinosaur in age.

When I looked on the website, I thought it was about three metres long and it’d fit nicely next to the hot tub and it’d be quite fun. It wasn’t until the boys from Channel Seaways – who did an epic job trying to get him from Jersey – told me it wouldn’t fit in their truck that I thought, ‘Wow, it must be about six metres.’ Then I knew he wouldn’t fit anywhere apart from my very small garden.