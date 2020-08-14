Gun Enthusiast Points Pistol At His D*ck, Shoots Himself In The Balls

man accidentally shoots himself in balls ”Loaded enis/Facebook/no_fap_plz/Reddit” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″]

A gun enthusiast accidentally shot himself in the balls after pointing a loaded pistol at his d*ck with the intention of sharing a picture of it on social media. No, I don’t know why either.

It seems there are a number of Facebook groups out there on the World Wide Web dedicated to men taking pictures of loaded weapons pointed at their genitalia (again, I must stress I have no idea why anybody would want to do this).

Usually, the gun doesn’t go off and everyone walks away with their balls still intact. Yay! Except this time, the guy in question got a bit too trigger-happy and the result was not pretty, as you can expect.

You can watch what happened below:

It all came to light on August 11, when a member of the Facebook group Loaded Guns Pointed at [B]enis shared a video of himself pointing a loaded 1911 handgun at his nether regions. After a brief pause, the gun discharges and chaos ensues.

The man also shared a photo of his naked legs and splattered blood on his carpet alongside the caption, ‘Hey [b]ois, I might have f*cked up.’ In the picture, a towel is stuffed between his legs and a printed out copy of the constitution can be seen in the corner.

In spite of the injuries sustained, the man continued to post on the group throughout the evening, at one point writing, ‘God’s caliber went through my scrotum, mattress, boxspring, and floor,’ Motherboard reports. Members of the group were quick to save the video and pictures, which were soon re-shared elsewhere.

man shoots himself in balls ”Loaded enis/Facebook/no_fap_plz/Reddit” link=”https://www.reddit.com/r/justforsocialmedia/comments/i84jqz/shooting_yourself_in_the_nuts/” align=”alignnone” width=”412″]

But it is very much real, as confirmed by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and the San Diego Police Department, the latter of which told Motherboard it had been called to the hospital in the area to follow up on a patient with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at around 8.30pm on August 11.

A representative of the police department said the man had left by the time officers arrived at the hospital, although he did share a picture of himself from the hospital at 8.24pm that same night.

Upon sharing his story to the Facebook group, you might have expected the other members to heed the warning and stop pointing guns at their groins. At the very least, you’d think they might question whether or not the practice was a good idea.

Instead, the group made the man in question an administrator and are now celebrating him as their king. ‘The poor guy already shot himself,’ an admin for Loaded Guns Pointed at [B]enis said. ‘[I] don’t think he needs to be chastised as well… I’m quite sure he’s learned his lesson without the entire world calling him an idiot.’

The admin said the man was ‘100% okay’ after the incident and even went to work the next day, a valiant effort for someone who would have surely faced a wall of embarrassing questions from his colleagues.