Guy, 21, Gets Penis Stuck For Five Days In Homemade Sex Toy

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 Jan 2020 11:47
Now – I’m sure we’ve all managed to get ourselves in some sticky situations in our lives, but this poor guy takes the cake. 

The 21-year-old decided to have a go at making his own sex toy – giving new meaning to DIY – and successfully got his penis stuck in it for a whole five days, eventually causing it to rot.

He didn’t go to the hospital until the pain became ‘unbearable’, but by this point, a lot of the damage was unfortunately already done.

The unidentified man eventually dragged himself to hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, and explained the situation to doctors on Sunday night, January 12.

He told medics that he had used the industrial equipment to masturbate twice before, but this time after ‘experimenting with a sock’ he climaxed and could not remove himself.

Paramedic Akachai Buapathum said they spent three hours cutting the metal from the man’s penis – but wasted 25 blades slicing through it.

The paramedic said: 

When I first saw his penis it was already swollen.

The bolt and nuts he put on were 3mm thick and we had to cut them open with a small blade.

We used 25 blades and spent more than three hours on the operation.

The man had been experimenting with adding a black sock to his sex toy, but this was one of the reasons that he was stuck.

Apparently, the young man’s penis had rotted so badly he could have lost it all together, in true Theon Greyjoy style.

Doctor Sitra Likisakul said the man could have lost his penis, as the skin had rotted so badly the tissue inside was visible.

He said:

It’s very dangerous to have the penis in this situation for three hours, let alone five days.

The penis was stuck because when it was erect in the bolt, the cavities filled with blood. But afterwards the blood couldn’t return and stayed in the glands at the top of the penis.

The organ then began rotting. Being stuck like this for just three hours could cause someone to lose their penis but this man was stuck for five days.

I am still shocked that he survived.

At least he a) didn’t end up having it removed and b) didn’t die – every cloud has a silver lining, I guess.

The 21-year-old wasn’t the only guy to endure some penis problems: the infamous ‘Dave the Duck‘ actually had to have his penis removed after trying to mate with his female friend ten times a day.

Eventually, Dave’s love stick became injured and infected meaning the poor bird had to have it removed.

I think the moral of the story is don’t make your own sex toys and don’t be like Dave. Simple.

