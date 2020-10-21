Guy Casually Drinks Beer While Performing A Backflip While Skiing

Guy Casually Drinks Beer Performing A Backflip While Skiing CONTENTbible

Just when you thought you’d nailed multitasking, along comes a back-flipping, beer-guzzling skier to put you to shame.

If you think cooking while being on the phone is impressive, you’ll feel pretty worthless after witnessing this amazing video of a skier

It’s going to take a lot to top this, but his incredible skills are perhaps secondary to the unbelievably nonchalant way he goes about his business.

With a can of beer in one hand and a selfie stick in the other, not only is this gent skiing down an epic-looking slope with just his attached skis for balance and control – he’s only gone and done it half-naked.

Check out the footage of his technically sound, high-risk tricks below:

And if that’s not impressive enough, he’s only flipping about like an icy version of Tony Hawk in between sipping a beer.

The video’s only been live on the site for a few hours and already it’s been upped more than 2,200 times, with 1.2 million views and counting.

The dungaree-wearing extreme sportsman even stops off to share a drink with stunned bystanders before moving off again to whizz past other skiers, and to do a great big bloody backflip, which we believe is the technical term.

