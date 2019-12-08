Guy Caught Cheating After Girlfriend Spots Fitbit ‘Physical Activity’ Spike At 4am

It’s never nice to find out your other half has been engaging in erm, some late night exertions without you. But it’s perhaps even more distressing to find out via your trusty Fitbit.

American sports correspondent Jane Slater has left her Twitter followers aghast after revealing she discovered her ex-boyfriend’s philandering ways after clocking an unexpected spike in his Fitbit activity.

It was 4am and Jane’s ex fella’s physical exertions were all over the show. And, as quipped by Jane herself, ‘he was not enrolled in an OrangeTheory class at 4am’.

An Ex Boyfriend once got me a Fitbit for Christmas. I loved it. We synched up, motivated each other… didn’t hate it until he was unaccounted for at 4am and his physical activity levels were spiking on the app 🥴wish the story wasn’t real. https://t.co/npRkLJYYz0 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 5, 2019

The sneaky ex had bought Jane a Fitbit as a Christmas present, having had no inkling the health enhancing gift would ultimately lead to the downfall of their entire relationship.

Like many couples, the pair synced up their Fitbits and kept each other motivated in their respective fitness journeys. All was going well until one fateful night when Jane noticed some unusual activity on the app.

Opening up on Twitter – while chatting about the disastrous Peleton advert debacle – Jane wrote:

Sadly, the unlucky-in-love reporter also revealed this wasn’t the first time she’d been let down by a boyfriend in such a shocking manner:

I also had a guy get drunk and bring another girl home forgetting I was spending the night there. We were set to go to church the next morning and I stayed in to get sleep. I could write a book.

Jane’s tweet has since gone viral, with many people expressing fury on her behalf and – bizarrely – some could relate all too well to her predicament.

One sympathetic person tweeted:

Been there. Didn’t find out though Fitbit though. My ex’s physical activity would have only spiked for like 90 seconds so it would have been practically unnoticeable anyway.

Another said:

Jane! My ex husband got caught in an affair because he was wearing the training watch and heartbeat monitor my mom bought him for Christmas – while ‘running’. It was the under-one-minute heart rate spike that confirmed things for me! #prematuresayswhat

Sounds like you jumped to conclusions, Jane. Maybe he was a former three year high school football letterman like me who rises at 4 am every morning to run routes in cleats. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 5, 2019

Left it in his gym shorts and was running a little late night laundry? — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) December 5, 2019

With the great Christmas present exchange just around the corner, cheaters should think twice about what they put under the tree. Or indeed, just be an honest, decent person in the first place…

