Guy Caught Erasing Toddler’s Black Lives Matter Chalk Art, Gets Confronted By Parent
A guy who was caught erasing a toddler’s Black Lives Matter chalk art on a sidewalk was confronted by a parent – and got his ass handed to him.
The man was caught red-handed by Manette Sharick, the child’s mother, outside their home in Concord, San Francisco.
Claiming it was defacing public property, he failed to remove the whole drawing and only erased the word ‘Black’. He later backtracked and said he removed the word because the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement is ‘racist’ and stated that ‘all lives matter’.
This wasn’t the first time he’d done it. After it happened for a fourth time, Manette confronted the man and filmed the ordeal. The eight minute-long video has since gone viral.
In the video, she calls the man – who is one of her neighbours – a ‘racist ass’ several times and tells him to mind is own business. He responds saying this was his business because it was his neighbourhood – yet he appeared to have been the only person with an issue with the chalk drawings.
In regards to removing ‘Black’ from the drawings, the man says, ‘I was only pouring across the word Black because I believe that all lives matter. I don’t care what nationality, sexual orientation or any of that, we are all human beings.’
Watch the video here:
The man, who has been dubbed a male Karen, then tells Manette that he’s gay – as if that were an explanation for his actions.
She replies:
I don’t care if you’re gay, if you’re straight, if you’re white, Black, blue or purple. That doesn’t matter to me. What matters to me is you doing sh*t like this.
Continuing to try defend his actions, he tells Manette that he would see her tomorrow – presumably to do it all again.
Following the altercation, she shared the video on Facebook on Thursday, July 30.
Alongside the video she wrote:
This is the racist man that has been erasing the word “Black” from Black Lives Matter that was written on the sidewalk in front of my house. Today was his 4th time doing this & I’m so happy I caught this racist idiot! I filed a police report & I will also file for a restraining order to the fullest extent!
After the video went viral, Manette has received masses of support, with people drawing on their sidewalks with their own BLM messages throughout the neighbourhood. Her three-year-old daughter Zhuri has also been gifted lots of chalk from people for her to continue what she was doing.
Love always wins.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
