Guy Creates Gun That Shoots Masks Onto People’s Faces

Sometimes stupid actions require stupid solutions, which is exactly why creator Allen Pan made a gun to shoot masks onto people’s faces.

The world is currently battling an ongoing health pandemic, but in spite of the warnings issued by health officials across the globe, some people still refuse to wear protective face masks.

Pan acknowledged that many of these people are in the United States, and when considering what he could do to encourage the use of masks, he pointed out that educational videos clearly aren’t working.

Pan explained that this is no longer a world of ‘fact’, but it is instead a world of opinion and emotion. He noted that many of those protesting masks cared about the Second Amendment, aka the right to have a gun, adding: ‘American problems require American solutions.’

Rather than plead with people to protect themselves and others with masks, Pan said he was going to make people understand ‘whether they want to or not’ by combining the Second Amendment with healthcare, and creating a gun that shoots masks.

Pan detailed the creation of his gun on YouTube, explaining how it was put together before heading out to the streets and putting it to the test.

The gun actually works surprisingly well in the video Pan shared online, with the mask being catapulted towards his face before wrapping around the back of his head and securing itself nicely over his nose and mouth.

While the idea is a brilliant one, I’m not sure it would go down too well. Anti-maskers have made it pretty clear they’re willing to fight against the protective coverings, so there’d definitely be some backlash if they were shot in the face with one.