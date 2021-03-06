Guy Discovers Wife Has Brain Tumour In Exact Place He Just Bumped His Head

southofthe49th/TikTok

A man on TikTok has revealed how a bump to his head saved his wife from falling into a coma after she developed a lemon-sized brain tumour.

The man, who goes by the name southofthe49th on the video sharing app, responded to a trend asking for people to tell their ‘one in a million’ life stories.

He explained how he’d been away for work when he fell and hit his head, requiring a trip to hospital for a CAT scan.

Check it out here:

‘Every time I look in the mirror, this story stares right back at me. You see that bump on my head right there? Well, it was 2012 and I was out of town for work,’ he recalled.

‘Inexplicably, I passed out and slammed my head on the pavement – there’s blood everywhere. I get rushed to the hospital and they do a CAT scan, there’s nothing wrong with me, they stitched me up, put some gauze on my head and I go back to work.’

The man continued:

The boss takes one look at the hematoma and says, ‘you can’t work looking like that, go home.’

But after a five-hour journey, the man got back to find his wife, Sunny, gravely ill in bed, almost unable to move. He rushed her to hospital, where they did a CAT scan and discovered she had a lemon-sized brain tumour in the right frontal lobe of her brain – which is exactly the same spot where he had hit his head.

However, what is most incredible is the fact that if the man had not hit his head and been sent home, doctors warned that his wife could have slipped into a coma within hours.

In a second video, the TikToker and father of two announced that his wife survived the brain surgery and went through a year of chemotherapy to treat the grade two cancer, and then ‘life went back to normal’.

Sunny was rediagnosed in the summer of 2018 and underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, which was partially successful, however it sadly progressed onto her spine and she passed away on New Year’s Eve 2019.

Southofthe49th’s TikTok has since been inundated with messages of support from followers who believe the incident must have been an act of God, which allowed him to help his wife all those years ago.

Having earned more than 30,000 followers after sharing stories about his wonderful wife, the father-of-two has gone on to inspire many people on living with grief.