Guy Donates Crate Of Beer To Exhausted Firefighters Battling Raging Bushfire

Australian firefighters have been battling bushfires for months and, understandably, it’s beginning to take it’s toll on the hardworking servicemen and women.

One Aussie, however, found the perfect way to boost morale.

Most would instinctively donate water, energy drinks or other hydrating refreshments, but this guy brought the well-deserving firefighters a crate of beer instead. Could this possibly be the most Aussie thing to do, ever?

Declan McDonald was pictured on Snapchat giving over a crate of Emu Export to his community brigade in Yanchep, north of Perth, over the weekend.

He told Daily Mail Australia:

I had been cutting trees back at my parents’ place and knocked a couple back myself and thought the crew out there would enjoy a few cold ones. Plus the work they’ve done is amazing. So many men and women working together from different organisations and companies to keep our families, friends, bushland and wildlife safe. Honestly a box of beer is the least I could do.

It’s believed the Australian bushfires, which have effected thousands of people and animals, aren’t due to end anytime soon.

Dr Richard Thornton, chief executive of the Bushfire and Natural Hazards Cooperative Research Centre (BNHCRC) said:

The only thing that will really change this outlook is substantial rainfall events. The outlook from the Bureau of Meteorology is showing that the likelihood of that is not high. Above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall are on the outlook for large parts of the country this summer. It’s going to be a challenging season, and given what we’ve seen at the beginning of the season, that may be an idea of what’s to come in the southern states.

A heatwave is due to hit the country this week, also adding to the intensity of the fires. Parts of Australia could reach 40°C – its hottest December day on record is 44.2°C, recorded on December 31, 1904.

Dr Thornton added:

It will be really imperative that people are careful about potential ignition sources — barbecues, power tools, lawn mowers, all of those types of things which potentially could create sparks. And look at where the wind changes are coming. The fire can move very rapidly, particularly grass fires can move very rapidly in response to those wind changes.

He also said people near to the fires, particularly near the bushlands, need to consider the following questions for their plan of action: what is your plan for the bush fire season [typically March or April], where are you going to go, what are the triggers for when you’re going to leave, and what are you going to take with you?

