Guy Dressed As Batman Delivers Food To The Homeless In Chile

Superheroes are renowned for using their powers to help the world become a better place, often protecting the public from evil.

The thing is, it only ever happens in films, meaning the rest of us are left here in the real world without a superhero to rescue us whenever times get tough.

Except in a city in Chile, where one man has taken it upon himself to deliver food to the homeless while dressed as Batman, helping the public and making the world a better place in one fell swoop.

You can check out the superhero below:

The man, who has said he prefers not to be identified, regularly walks through the streets of Santiago delivering food to those most in need.

Wearing a shiny Batman suit complete with a face mask, the hero hands out packages of food from the boot of his car, with a number of homeless people seen queuing up to accept his generosity.

He delivers dozens of plates of hot food to the homeless throughout the Chilean capital on a regular basis, providing support to those in need following months of lockdown as a result of the ongoing global health crisis.

His acts of kindness come as restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus continue to severely impact Chile’s economy, with livelihoods effectively brought to a standstill.

And while such measures have been necessary to protect the Chile’s residents from a virus that has so far claimed 10,578 lives across the country, they have undoubtedly had a long-lasting impact on the state of the economy.

Unemployment has sky rocketed to more than 12% across Chile – the highest in the past decade – with poorer areas being most affected, with residents having little or no means to earn money.

‘Look around you, see if you can dedicate a little time, a little food, a little shelter, a word sometimes of encouragement to those who need it,’ the mysterious superhero said, as Reuters reports.

When asked about the reasons behind doing what he does, in particular with regards to the Batman suit, the unnamed man said the disguise was intended to bring good cheer and unite people.

One of the recipients of the man’s gesture, Simon Salvador, said the true sentiment behind his acts of kindness was clear, stating: ‘It is appreciated…from one human to another.’

What an inspirational story, and an even more inspirational man.