Guy Dressed As T-Rex Spotted Taking Out The Trash During Quarantine

Alert the authorities; call the scientists; get hold of Ross from Friends – the dinosaurs are back and they’re taking out the trash!

It’s good to see they’re making themselves useful after being away for so long.

A little T-Rex was spotted doing chores in Vsevolozhsk, Russia on April Fool’s Day, which, if you hadn’t sussed it out already, should be indication that it wasn’t a real T-Rex, but just someone having fun in a costume.

Man takes out the trash in t-rex costume Marta Zenkina/ViralHog

Marta Zenkina’s husband decided to take out the trash in the dinosaur outfit in order to make more of an event out of the task; one of the few outdoor actions permitted in the area, which is currently in quarantine.

Marta explained:

We decided to have fun ourselves and cheer up those who are in self-isolation mode. My husband put on a dinosaur costume and went to take out the trash.

The sight of the dinosaur wiggling its way towards the bin would have no doubt provided some entertainment for those watching from the surrounding windows, and the husband put on a good show as he used his tiny T-Rex arms to navigate the bin storage shed before tottering back towards the building.

Man takes out the trash in t-rex costume Marta Zenkina/ViralHog

As well as serving as a source of amusement, the costume likely would have provided a good barrier between the man and any germs that may have been lingering around the bins, making it both fun and practical.

People are falling upon with all manner of weird and wonderful pastimes to stay entertained during isolation, and it’s great to see how even taking out the trash can help spread a bit of joy.