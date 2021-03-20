Guy Driving Stolen Car Has Car Stolen While Helping Driver With Flat Tyre

Montgomery County Dept. of Police

What goes around comes around: while cruising around in his stolen vehicle, a Maryland car thief stopped to help a driver with a flat tyre. Soon after, his stolen car was stolen.

On March 10, on Layhill Road in the area of Longemead Crossing Drive at around 12.20am, Shamari J. Reid, from the city of Bowie, and his friend were driving around in a Toyota RAV4.

The 21-year-old then caught sight of Tykel Wilson, a 19-year-old who looked to be struggling in swapping out a flat tyre at the side of the road. Reid stopped the car, and the pair got out to help Wilson, but the tables quickly turned.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, as Reid and his friend assisted with changing the tyre on the Mitsubishi Lancer, Wilson quickly stole their RAV4 and tried to high-tail it away.

Wilson attempted to put the car into reverse and drive off, but the car became inoperable after hitting a kerb, WJLA reports. At this point, Reid pulled out a handgun and threatened Wilson as he sat in the car.

Officers who later attended the scene found the loaded gun lying in the woods, after Reid attempted to throw it away and hide it. In addition to the stolen RAV4, Montgomery Police also found the Mitsubishi Lancer had been reported as stolen from Prince George’s County.

Both Wilson and Reid had been wanted by police, with the former having an active arrest warrant from DC while the latter had an active warrant from Worcester County in Maryland. Following the incident, both suspects were arrested and sent to the Central Processing Unit.

Wilson faced motor vehicle theft charges and was released after posting a $3,000 bond, while Reid was charged with illegal possession of a handgun and was also released after posting a $5,000 bond.

