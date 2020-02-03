Guy Dubbed 'Human Satan' Transforms Himself With Canine Teeth After Body Mods Jam Press

A man dubbed ‘human Satan’ has transformed himself, undergoing numerous body modifications and even customising his teeth to resemble a canine.

Michel Faro do Prado, 44, from São Paulo, Brazil, sports dozens of tattoos and piercings to fit his image, saying he wants to look as ‘sinister’ as possible.

However, despite being dubbed as devil-like by many who have set eyes on his unique appearance, the 44-year-old said he isn’t trying to look like Satan, saying he ‘prefer[s] God and doing good’.

You can watch part of Michel’s transformation journey below:

Michel, who has worked as a tattoo artist for the past 25 years, focuses on blackwork and brutal tattoos – where you ink a large part of your body.

He claims to have a high pain tolerance, saying ‘I don’t think anything is so painful’ and doesn’t mind enduring more pain to achieve the look he desires.

In fact, he said he suffers ‘a lot more’ in the post-procedures than during them, adding: ‘The truth is that there are changes that without anaesthesia would be almost impossible to be done.’

Michel continued:

I would love not to feel any pain. But if I have to feel pain, to achieve what I want, for sure I will face it!

The 44-year-old has even had a dentist shape his teeth into arches, and plans to coat them entirely in metal. But despite his unconventional appearance, Michel said his family and friends have always supported him.

He said:

My family love it, which consists of my wife and my son and some people in my life have also become my family. However, it doesn’t really matter to me what people say, I only demand respect. I do not reject conventional society; I reject its hypocrisy and disrespect for those who are different. Each person is what they choose to be – I am what I am and they are what they are.

Michel says the idea is for him to become his wife’s masterpiece, as she specialises in body modifications and has helped him achieve his look.

He explained the idea behind his unique appearance:

The idea is to become more and more sinister, the question of the ‘Devil’ is that people have this image in mind. I believe that the true image of the ‘devil’ is beautiful; the Bible says this in Genesis and also the same way in the book of Isaiah, which says that Jesus was ugly [and] that he looked like a dry root in the desert. He did not inhabit any beauty, so if it is a matter of fiction that the Devil looks likes me, in my heart I prefer God and doing good.

Michel is well-known in his town not just for his tattoos and body modifications, but because he is active in his church community and often goes around preaching the word of God and conveying the message of the Bible.

He said people who have never seen him before are ‘shocked’ when they realise what he looks like, but this doesn’t bother him because, as he states: ‘I believe in who I am – my family and I are loved by the majority.’

Explaining how his appearance allows him to continuously break the mould and gives him the opportunity to express his true self, he said his exterior ‘has changed because of what I am and I am becoming’.

He continued to say his appearance represents the ‘internal freedom’ he has to break the ‘paradigms and concepts’ that are imposed upon us as a society.

Keep doing you, Michel.