Guy Fails His Driving Theory Test For A Record 192nd Time

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 13 Mar 2021 14:41
Guy Fails His Driving Theory Test For A Record 192nd TimePA Images

A 50-year-old man has broken records in Poland for failing his driving test 192 times.

We’ve all got a mate that took forever to pass their driving test, but this guy must be taking these tests blindfolded or something.

The unnamed man from Piotrków Trybunalski has reportedly been trying to pass his test for 17 years. You can’t help but applaud him for his determination.

PA Images

According to Notes from Poland, similar to the UK, a person must pass a theory test before taking their practical driving test and there’s no limit in the country for the number of attempts they have.

The country’s pass rate ranges from 50%–60% for the theory test while only 40% of people pass their practical.

Not only has retaking these tests taken up hours of this man’s time, he’s also had to fork out 6,000 złoty (£1,124) for the several attempts. Ouch.

On average, Poles pass their test on the second or third time, Notes from Poland reported. The second worst driver at at Provincial Centre for Road Traffic (WORD) located in Piotrków Trybunalski has attempted to pass their test 40 times, so it doesn’t look like they’ll be nabbing first place anytime soon.

PA Images

Meanwhile, in the UK, one man finally passed his theory test after 157 attempts. Is 158th time lucky a thing?

The 42-year-old Brit apparently spent £3,600 on theory tests.

The statistics released in January also showed that the second worst driver was a woman who attempted to pass 72 times. Third worst was a man who took 72 attempts to pass his practical.

You know what they say: If at first you don’t succeed, just give up because it’ll cost you loads of money.

