unilad
Advert

Guy Flashes Gun And Money For Instagram And Immediately Pays For It

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Oct 2021 13:40
Guy Flashes Gun And Money For Instagram And Immediately Pays For Itu/ImNotHereStopAsking/Reddit

A man’s efforts to look cool for Instagram by flashing cash and his gun attracted the wrong sort of attention.

In the age of social media, people are desperate to get noticed with innovative, edgy posts. It’s the ‘do it for the ‘gram’ culture; people doing silly things for clout online.

Advert

In this example, an unnamed man was walking towards his friend’s car having treated himself at the shops. As his pal filmed him, he pulled out a gun and took out his wad of cash – but amid the ‘ayy’ and laughs, the situation quickly turned sour.

In videos shared to Instagram by @saycheesetv and Reddit, the video cuts to someone filming on the side of the street as the man is being instructed by police to keep his hands up and walk backwards towards them.

According to Redditors, it’s believed the incident took place in Canada; one, because of the accents heard in the clip; and two, because of the police’s tact. ‘This is old and happened in Canada a while ago. Gun was not real and a prop for some rap video or some thing,’ one user claimed.

Advert
The man flashed his gun and attracted the police. (ImNotHereStopAsking/Reddit)ImNotHereStopAsking/Reddit

‘WELL… the outcome ended up being better, I thought this guy was about to accidentally shoot his dick,’ another wrote, echoing others’ concerns about the guy’s gun safety. ‘I literally thought he was going to shoot his pepe off or shoot the camera man. No gun safety,’ a third commented.

The majority of viewers commenting agree that the man brought the police presence upon himself. ‘Snitched on himself,’ one wrote. ‘Looks like it was handled well tho glad nothing bad happened,’ another commented.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Matt Hancock Sacked From UN Covid Advisor Job Days After Taking It
News

Matt Hancock Sacked From UN Covid Advisor Job Days After Taking It

The Queen Has Been Told To Stop Drinking
Health

The Queen Has Been Told To Stop Drinking

Michael Caine Announces His Retirement From Acting
Film and TV

Michael Caine Announces His Retirement From Acting

Pubs Are Spraying Their Toilets With ‘Anti-Cocaine’ Spray
News

Pubs Are Spraying Their Toilets With ‘Anti-Cocaine’ Spray

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Life, Canada, gun, guns, Instagram, Money

Credits

ImNotHereStopAsking/Reddit

  1. ImNotHereStopAsking/Reddit

    Play stupid games win stupid prizes

 