Guy Found Out His Wife Was Cheating Via Netflix

PA Images/Pixabay

A Reddit user has branded his ex-wife ‘trashy’ after he found out through Netflix that she was having an affair.

While it’s home to great entertainment, Netflix can definitely also be a source of contention, whether it’s because you’ve given your password out to one-too-many users or through broken promises of waiting to watch the next episode of a gripping series together.

Advert 10

Most frustrations caused by the streaming service are relatively minor, but things got personal for one user, who goes by the Reddit handle ‘jakiwi3’, when his wife and the person she was apparently having an affair with used his account to highlight their relationship.

PA Images

The Redditor shared a picture of his account on the platform, indicating that the adulterous couple had changed the email address so he could no longer use it. As if that wasn’t enough, the man his wife was cheating with had changed the name of the account to ‘Guy f*cking your ex wife’, in reference to himself.

In a later comment, the Reddit user indicates that he and his wife are ‘separating’, which is likely why he refers to her as his ‘ex’, but he made clear that he was ‘not even divorced’ when she sparked up the relationship with another man.

Advert 10

Sharing the picture on the Reddit thread ‘r/trashy’, he wrote: ‘Not sure who is trashier? My ex wife or this douche. Not even divorced.’

Social media users were quick to show their support, with many advising that he get in touch with Netflix and tell them he didn’t ask for the email address to be changed – a move which would likely cut off his ex’s use of the service.

However, it seems the Redditor and his ex had joint hold over the account, as he responded to say it was ‘easier said than done while separating marital wise’. He added the move was ‘kind of a slap in the face’, though he showed his appreciation to users encouraging him to stay positive as he moves out of the relationship.

Advert 10

In the meantime, here’s hoping karma hits the insensitive couple with some bad internet and low streaming quality.