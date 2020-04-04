Guy From Somerset Shaves NHS Into His Head In Show Of Support For Our Carers

While doctors and nurses work on the frontline to protect us throughout the public health crisis, people around the country are coming up with ways to thank our heroic NHS staff.

From standing on our balconies and in our gardens to clap for our carers to making posters and social media posts to express our gratitude for all of their hard work, millions of people country-wide have been showing their appreciation for healthcare workers.

However, Ben Richards wanted to do more than that. So, he got his mate to shave the letters ‘NHS’ into his head to pay respect in a way that certainly hadn’t been done before.

Ben, 28, and his girlfriend Isabella Stadden, 25, from Somerset, England, shared a video of the 28-year-old getting his head shaved in a post on UNILAD and LADbible’s Facebook group Isolation Nation.

The couple filmed the video in Hastings, New Zealand, where they are currently isolating with their friend Kieran Jr Genge and his girlfriend Hayley after travelling the country for four months.

Although Isabella described isolation as ‘really tough at times’, she told UNILAD the four ‘have a good set up’, adding they are ‘making sure [they] stay at home saving lives’.

Kieran, a school friend of Ben, did the honours of shaving his head, with Isabella saying they all ‘had a shock’ when they saw the new ‘do – ‘he looks slightly like an escaped convict’ – although they have since ‘warmed to it’.

So why did Ben make the decision to shave his head, you’re probably wondering? Well, while most of us have no doubt seen an array of shaved heads on our social media feeds, Ben said he was yet to see anyone shaving the initials of our healthcare system into their hair.

He told UNILAD:

I saw a couple people were shaving their heads [and] thought it would be nice to show some respect to the amazing job the NHS are doing. But I hadn’t seen anyone shave the NHS into their head so I thought, ‘Why not?’. I like how I look with a shaved head, [but I] was more scared that my girlfriend Isabella wouldn’t come near me afterwards.

All jokes aside, Isabella told us she thinks his new hairstyle – which he has now shaved completely off – ‘really suits him’, so I think he’s all good.

Isabella said they were both ‘so thankful’ for our ‘great NHS workers’, ‘especially as we aren’t at home with our loved ones during this tough time’. She added: ‘We know a few people in the NHS and can’t thank them enough for their bravery.’

Agreed. What an incredible job all of our key worker heroes are doing to keep us all safe during this difficult time.