Guy Gets Custom Wedding Ring Made To Look Like Wife’s Vagina

Ah, marriage. The perfect union between two partners who want to tell the world how much they love each other.

Or, as some people might argue, an archaic, anti-feminist legal document in which fathers hand over their daughters like a possession to their perspective husbands.

Of course, it’s up to you to decide what you believe – but one new hubby is screaming the latter by allegedly getting his wedding ring modelled on his wife’s vagina.

The vag-band was spotted on Twitter and anonymously posted in a wedding shaming Facebook group (yep, they really exist), where people understandably went nuts over the bizarre piece of jewellery.

Alongside a picture of the ring, which was carefully placed on a romantic rose, the poster wrote:

Found this on Twitter… but the husbands wedding ring is a molding of his wife’s coochie

In the picture, the vagina ring stood proudly next to a very normal-looking wedding band presumably belonging to the wife. But all I can think is, if he was so proud of her vagina he wanted to show it off to the world, does that mean she’s less proud of her fella’s member and clearly doesn’t want to show it off to the world?

Anyway, members of the wedding shaming group were in shock, with one person asking all the important questions:

But, what do you tell your grandma?

‘Why does he want to show off his wife’s lady bits for the world to see?’ another asked.

A third, quite rightfully, wondered:

Did he make it himself or have to show a picture, or worse, brought his wife in with him to get it made?

Perhaps most concerning is the suggestion the husband could be representing the fact he thinks their marriage means he owns her vagina, which makes the entire thing disturbing in more than one way.

I’m not sure what’s more worrying, the fact someone has clearly gone out of their way to proudly show off their wife’s private parts to the world, or that people get such pleasure out of being part of a group that tears other people to shreds over what should be the best day of their life.

In the words of one of the vag-ring commentators – stop the world, I want to get off.

