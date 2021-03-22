Guy Gets More Than He Bargained For When He Asks For Sausage Roll At Deli

@Murfles69/Twitter

I think it’s fair to say that for the most part, people would know exactly what you had in mind if you approached a deli and asked for a ‘roll with sausages’.

Of course, there is the issue of the argument regarding what you call the two pieces of bread that often accompany breakfast sandwiches, with options including muffin, a barm cake and a bread roll, among other things, but the bread isn’t the focus of this story.

You might be wondering, what kind of misinterpretation could there be when it comes to sausages? A sausage breakfast sandwich would typically consist of maybe two or three sausages, perhaps with some ketchup or brown sauce, if you’re so inclined.

A vegetarian would likely specify ‘vegetarian sausages’, so there’s really no room for any surprises with the request. Still, one Tesco worker found a way.

Two years ago, Twitter user Jason walked up to the deli in Tesco and asked for a ‘roll with sausages’. While he did indeed receive a roll with sausages, Jason got much more than he bargained for when he was presented with a roll filled with not two, not three, but dozens of tiny cocktail sausages.

Now, any sausage sandwich fans would probably argue that the more filling, the better, but we have to draw the line somewhere. The bread literally could not contain the amount of little sausages that had been put inside it, suggesting that the sandwich would have actually been quite a chore to eat.

Jason reflected on the baffling purchase with an image shared online this weekend, writing, ‘I asked for a roll with sausages from the deli in Tesco two years ago and this is what they gave me.’

The post received thousands of likes and shares, with Twitter users wasting in no time in sharing their thoughts on Tesco’s offering. One person pointed out that if Jason was charged the standard price, it was actually ‘great value for money’.

While the sandwich might not have been what Jason was expecting, there’s no denying that it brought him memories that will last a lifetime. Along with a very full, greasy feeling, I’m sure.