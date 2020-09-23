Guy Goes Paragliding While In His Bed
Have you ever wanted to go paragliding, but just can’t be bothered to get out of bed? Well, one man has proved that you can do both.
Paragliding pilot Hasan Kaval successfully went paragliding while staying in bed in the process – a perfect solution for the lazy but adventurous.
If that wasn’t impressive enough, the 29-year-old daredevil has also gone paragliding while sat on a sofa with a television attached; I wonder if he was watching a recap of Red Bull X-Alps.
See Hasan in action here:
He took the nerve-wracking videos back in July after being pushed off a mountaintop in Ölüdeniz, Turkey.
Speaking about the unusual take on the extreme sport, Hasan said:
I felt like I was flying to paradise. I feel like the sky is my home and I am trying to bring the home comfort to the sky. It’s taking Netflix and chill to a whole new level.
I love adrenaline and adventures. Our deceased paragliding master died from a heart attack on this couch so it is very valuable to me.
I’m not sure about you, but I definitely wouldn’t be chill in those circumstances.
Another impressive paragliding feat Hasan has completed is while sat at a miniature dining table with his friend. He shared pictures of the two on his Instagram at the end of July.
The pair could be casually seen with cups of coffee and a board game in front of them, as if they weren’t nearly 2,000 metres in the air.
