Guy Jumps For First Time In Years After Getting His ‘New Legs’

After trying laser treatment in England, getting Sweden’s first radiation treatment and enzyme injections into the tumors and nothing helped, he had by then decided: It will be amputation!

At that time, he had over 20 tumors as big as golf balls in his feet. Despite the pain and obvious difficulties, it was no easy task to convince the health service of amputation as a solution. It took six months of nagging and conviction before he finally got a yes to performing amputation.