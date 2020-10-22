Guy Jumps For First Time In Years After Getting His ‘New Legs’
An amputee tried out his ‘new legs’ by jumping for the first time in years.
Alexander Helander, from Hofterup in Sweden, made the decision to have his legs amputated in 2019. It came after 12 years with various issues, including Viking disease and plantar fascial fibromatosis, the latter causing connective tissue tumours on the soles of his feet.
Fortunately, it was a ‘drastic but successful decision’. The 29-year-old recently got a new set of blades, and he’s been putting them to the test.
In a video posted to Reddit, he wrote: ‘Got my new legs today! Naturally, I started jumping! Haven’t been jumping for years, was a really cool feeling.’
Alexander shared another clip of him running, with the caption: ‘Naturally, I had to give them a good run! I haven’t been running for years, was a really cool feeling! Also, I have to learn better technique which only makes me even more excited!’
Responding to a comment asking how they felt, he wrote: ‘They feel.. surprisingly fine. Was expecting massive soreness. It’s been ~six years since I jumped at all. Crazy how time flies!’
Alexander, married to wife Emmy and a father-of-one to son Samuel, has a section on Aktiv Ortopedteknik’s website going through his entire story, which outlines how he endured ‘countless surgeries without the desired results and with wounds that were difficult to heal’.
It explains:
After trying laser treatment in England, getting Sweden’s first radiation treatment and enzyme injections into the tumors and nothing helped, he had by then decided: It will be amputation!
At that time, he had over 20 tumors as big as golf balls in his feet. Despite the pain and obvious difficulties, it was no easy task to convince the health service of amputation as a solution. It took six months of nagging and conviction before he finally got a yes to performing amputation.
Throughout his life, Alexander has been very active, enjoying the likes of skiing, running, floorball and hockey from a young age. During a visit to Gåskolan, he met with David Hultberg, an orthopaedic engineer from Aktiv Ortopedteknik, who assured him he’d still be able to take part in sports, ‘albeit a little bit differently’.
In addition to doing all those things, he’s recently become a teacher again. As for the future, the Paralympics are a big possibility, but for now, ‘Being able to work 100% as a teacher and have a nice and fun life with your family is still what matters most’.
