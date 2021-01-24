unilad
Guy Leaves Every Worker At Café $200 Tip Because ‘COVID Sucks’

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 24 Jan 2021 12:32
Guy Leaves Every Worker At Cafe $200 Tip Because 'Covid Sucks'

A generous customer left a $200 tip to every employee at a Colorado restaurant, because ‘COVID sucks’.

Seven members of staff received the kind donation at Notchtop Bakery & Café in Estes Park in Colorado on Wednesday, January 20.

The customer, known only as David, left the $1,400 tip on top of his $20 meal with a note that read, ‘COVID sucks! $200 for each employee today!’

Notchtop Bakery & Cafe/Facebook

Taking to Facebook, the restaurant thanked David for his generosity, writing:

Thank you, David, for your generous gift to our staff. Your gift has touched many lives.

‘How awesome, such a fantastic hardworking group of people here,’ one Facebook user commented.

Another added, ‘So deserving. Best restaurant I’ve ever been to for breakfast!’

The restaurant’s owner, Nailya Khametvalieva, said the gift brought tears to everyone’s eyes following the hardship the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused for so many businesses.

Notchtop Bakery & Cafe/Facebook
‘That brought truly tears to all the servers [and] cooks, you know, nobody ever thinks of cooks. The cooks were just so surprised and shocked. We were all shocked,’ she told CNN.

‘We did thank him, but I felt like we didn’t do it enough.’

Although David does live in the area, Khametvalieva said this was only the second time he had ever been in to the restaurant.

Notchtop Bakery & Cafe/Facebook
The patron, who has run the Notchtop Bakery & Café for almost a decade, said she hasn’t been forced to close her doors throughout the pandemic, but business has been incredibly tough, with last year’s wildfires also adding to the hardship.

‘I wanted to thank everybody who actually feel for small businesses and people have been so grateful and kind and nice. They have a big heart, especially David,’ Khametvalieva added.

What a thoughtful and kind gesture.

Emma Rosemurgey

