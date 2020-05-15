Guy Makes Tiny But Elaborate Hobbiton For Family Of Mice Who Visit His Garden

George had been visiting my garden for a few weeks as I was leaving a peanut out for him to return to the very same spot.

I then decided to make him a little safe home as I worried about cats getting to him – I piled some small logs, twigs and moss over a make shift little room and put some seeds and nuts inside for him.

He seemed to love it which prompted me to make more tiny houses using scraps of wood. I once gave wood carving a try so what I learnt has come in very handy for making mouse sized homes and furniture.