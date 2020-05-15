Guy Makes Tiny But Elaborate Hobbiton For Family Of Mice Who Visit His Garden
As Gandalf once said, ‘All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.’
Which is exactly what one man from Yorkshire has done by building a teeny tiny Hobbiton village for teeny tiny visitors to his garden.
Wildlife photographer Simon Dell built the miniature village – based on the scenery found in The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings movies – for the wild mice that regularly visit his garden, after he befriended one of the small animals.
The 46-year-old built the miniature log-pile houses, picnic tables and more using wood, with one of the mice – whom Simon has named George – seen making use of the furnishings in a range of pictures taken by the photographer.
He has captured some more-than-impressive shots of George sitting at a miniature table and chairs, snacking on some cheese and nuts, after noticing the mouse kept visiting his garden during isolation.
Simon, from Sheffield, even created a miniature tribute to the NHS in the form of a bench that George can be seen inspecting, with the photographer saying: ‘Now that I have extra time on my hands, I have been making more furniture and it seemed right to make an NHS bench to show my support – they are doing an amazing job.’
Simon said:
George had been visiting my garden for a few weeks as I was leaving a peanut out for him to return to the very same spot.
I then decided to make him a little safe home as I worried about cats getting to him – I piled some small logs, twigs and moss over a make shift little room and put some seeds and nuts inside for him.
He seemed to love it which prompted me to make more tiny houses using scraps of wood. I once gave wood carving a try so what I learnt has come in very handy for making mouse sized homes and furniture.
The photographer admitted it can be challenging to take decent photographs as they are wild animals – ‘some days are harder than others’ – but he said when the weather is good they seem ‘more than happy to strike a cute pose or two’, in exchange for some food of course.
I think we can all agree the photos are more than just a little bit decent. In fact, they’re absolutely adorable. Hats off to you, Simon.
