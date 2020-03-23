Guy Runs 26 Miles On His Balcony To Pass Time In Self-Isolation

man runs marathon on balcony 1 elisha_nochomovitz/les_athletes_francais/Instagram

As several countries around the world are put into lockdown in a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, many might be wondering how best to keep up with their fitness regime.

With gyms out of the question, thousands are turning to home workouts instead, using makeshift equipment to keep up with their fitness while following government guidance to stay inside.

One man in France went one step further though, running an entire marathon from the comfort of his own balcony to pass the time spent in self-isolation.

Elisha Nochomovitz spent nearly seven hours – six hours and 48 minutes, to be precise – running 26.2 miles around his seven-metre-long balcony outside his apartment in Toulouse, France, on Tuesday, March 17.

The 32-year-old wanted to follow the advise given by the experts to ‘stay at home’, telling HuffPost France: ‘I quickly saw images of people leaving their house for a jog. But if everyone thinks the same thing, we will all end up outside.’

He wrote in an Instagram post which quickly went viral:

The order was to stay at home, that’s what I did. Just to show you that we have no excuses, and please think of all these caregivers who are on the front line facing this virus.

The keen runner said he wanted to ‘play down containment’, saying part of his goal was to ‘kill as much time as possible’.

In a video posted on social media, Nochomovitz can be seen running up and down his balcony, occasionally cheering towards the camera as he completes around 6,000 laps.

He admitted to having ‘a few aches’ a couple of days after the run, but with Nochomovitz now having 36 marathons under his belt, I think it’s fair to say the runner will have had some techniques at the ready to get him over the worst of it.

With France currently on lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19, Nochomovitz is now wondering what he can do next, wondering: ‘How about another marathon to improve my record. Or a 12-hour home trainer session on my balcony?’

According to the latest figures, there are 16,018 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France and 674 reported deaths. As of March 17, the French government ordered that people are only allowed to leave their homes – with a certificate to authorise it – for essential travel.

This includes: going to work, if working from home is not possible; going to your local grocery store; attending a medical appointment; taking your children to daycare; taking care of an elderly person; and working out close to your home.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by coronavirus and the families of those who have lost their lives.