Guy Saved From Drowning By Boat Full Of Partying Priests

A man from Albany has been saved from drowning by a Tiki boat full of partying priests.

Former amateur boxer Jimmy MacDonald had been paddling in a kayak on Lake George, ‘meditating and taking photos’, when he ended up drifting away from his wife and stepchildren.

As he tried to make his way back to his family, the water all around became choppier and Jimmy had to paddle harder to keep going. Things then took a turn for when he ended up tipping over and losing his paddle, leaving him no choice but to fight to stay afloat in approximately 30 feet of choppy water.

As reported by WNYT-TV Jimmy's life vest didn't fit him properly, and ended up coming up over his head.

Jimmy told Glens Falls Living:

A couple of people went by me and asked if I needed help, but I had too much pride to ask for help. But then I realized the shore was too far away and I didn’t have any confidence that I would get to shore.

Holding on tight to the kayak with one hand, Jimmy tried to keep his new $1,400 smartphone above the water with the other. He continued trying to right the kayak for several minutes, a period of time which must have seemed much longer.

Beginning to genuinely worry that he wouldn’t make it, Jimmy was left wishing that he had swallowed his pride and asked for help when he could:

I thought I was going to die. I was absolutely powerless and wished I had asked for help earlier. I was waving my hand and asked God to please help me. I seriously thought I was going to drown. And then, out of the corner of my eye, I saw the Tiki boat.

Tiki priests

Drug counsellor Jimmy is a recovering addict who has been sober for seven years, and he couldn’t help but be amused that his saviours had arrived on a floating Tiki bar.

The party was made up of a group of priests – the Paulist Fathers – who had been attending a Catholic retreat on the lake, at the very same time that Jimmy had been praying for divine intervention.

Tiki Tours captain Greg Barrett told Glens Falls Living:

I noticed the paddle about 20 feet from the kayak. There was a strong south wind, and I blew my horn to get his attention. It looked like he was floundering. One of the priests heard him yell help, and then I noticed his life preserver was not fitted properly and was up around his neck.

According to Barrett, their new deckhand Deb Oliveira – who was working her very first shift – was able to grabbed Jimmy’s hand and cellphone, pulling him up onto the bow of the boat with four of the priests. By this point, Jimmy was so exhausted he ‘barely could swim to the boat’.

Once Jimmy was safely onboard, the priests said a prayer for him, and heard his story of recovery. Jimmy views his surreal rescue as a sign that God had a ‘real reason’ for him on Earth.

Of course, the priest party wasn’t quite as wild as the Tiki boat would suggest, with President of the Paulist Fathers, Eric Andrews, cheekily tweeting:

Note: we were invited for this free ride; we didn’t day drink (much); And we were ready to save at any moment!

Going forward, Jimmy hopes to encourage others to wear their life vests, to test them before they head out, and to not go alone, with the hopes of preventing any future incidents.