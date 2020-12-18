unilad
Guy Seen Taking His Sweatpants Off To Give To Homeless Man

A man in California has been filmed making a selfless gesture that will restore your faith in humanity, by taking his own clothes off to help a homeless man stay warm.

Daniel Richards and his wife were on a late night snack run in Fresno, when they met the man, named David. After offering him food, they realised that he was only wearing a pair of shorts, and with temperatures dropping to near freezing, they became concerned.

The couple discussed how they could help him, but worried he might leave before they could bring back new clothes. So, in a heartwarming move, Daniel offered David the sweatpants he was wearing to help keep him warm.

Daniel’s wife recorded the kind gesture, and later posted it online. It’s since gone viral, receiving more than 1.6m views on TikTok.

She later explained:

We noticed he didn’t have any pants on, just very short running shorts and he seemed to be very cold.

After getting into our vehicle my husband began to tell me there’s no way he could drive off knowing that man would possibly go to sleep that night on the sidewalk or behind a building without any pants or blanket of the sort.

We had a short conversation while realising it was too late to go to the store and before I knew it my husband was getting out of the car approaching David.

That’s when I decided to pull out my phone and record.

Daniel explained that rather than taking his sweatpants off in the car beforehand, he wanted to check with David that he would accept the gesture, so as not to ‘freak him out’ by ‘running up to him with my pants off.’

His wife added:

There was never any intention to record this for popularity or fame or to exploit this homeless man,

My intentions were purely based on the fact that although I know my husband and we have been together over 10 years he has never wavered in doing the right thing or making the right decision.

Glad to see some more wholesome content.

