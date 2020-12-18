Guy Seen Taking His Sweatpants Off To Give To Homeless Man

We noticed he didn’t have any pants on, just very short running shorts and he seemed to be very cold.

After getting into our vehicle my husband began to tell me there’s no way he could drive off knowing that man would possibly go to sleep that night on the sidewalk or behind a building without any pants or blanket of the sort.

We had a short conversation while realising it was too late to go to the store and before I knew it my husband was getting out of the car approaching David.

That’s when I decided to pull out my phone and record.