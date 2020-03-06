Guy Selling Mulberry Silk Co Duvets On Ideal World Sounds Exactly Like David Brent
If you were wondering what David Brent has been up to since managing the Slough branch of Wernham-Hogg paper merchants on The Office and trying to make it as a rock star in Life on the Road, it turns out he’s now flogging duvets for a living.
Well, a fella who is more David Brent than David Brent himself appeared on shopping channel Ideal World selling Mulberry Silk Co anti-allergy super king duvets for £189.99 a pop, and the likeness is strong enough to make you feel like you’re sitting in the office working alongside Gareth, Dawn and Tim.
Let’s hope Finchy doesn’t pop round, or things could be about to get wild!
Seriously, though, if you want to hear the best argument for buying a duvet from a shopping channel, Brent’s double has got you covered.
‘It doesn’t benefit me in any way, except I suppose I get to come back another day and, you know, I keep my job for a bit longer. Make up for all the other failures, you know,’ he says, smirking at the camera. ‘Haha, I’m just kidding.’
The lookalike continues:
But, other than that, I don’t have to be enthusiastic, I can give you the facts, I can smile and I can do all the usual spiel, I don’t have to like it. You can make your own mind up and if you don’t buy it, it’s not like I’m losing money.
I know I’m being a bit blunt, but, the point is I don’t swear at my duvet anymore, I swear by it.
Sold. I’ll take 10 please, Brent.
