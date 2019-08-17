Guy Shares ‘Ruthless Revenge’ On Woman Who ‘Rushed Him At McDonald’s Drive-Thru’

PA Images

A McDonald’s customer wasn’t happy about being rushed at the drive-thru and so they came up with a creative way to get their own back on the impatient woman.

Details of the cunning revenge were shared on the Reddit thread ‘Entitled People’, which is home to a whole host of stories about ‘people who think the rules don’t apply to them and they should get what they want’.

It had been taken from a Facebook page, though the original poster’s name had been blacked out – presumably to protect them from feeling the wrath of the woman they’d scorned, should she have come across the post.

The writer explained how they had been placing their order in the drive-thru of the fast food restaurant but things obviously weren’t going as quickly as the following customer would have liked, as they ‘flipped [him] off and honked’ because he was ‘taking too long to order’.

The disgruntled man decided he wasn’t going to put up with the rude interaction and so he decided to pay for the woman’s food. At first, it seems like a ‘kill them with kindness’ kind of gesture; a move which would have made the woman regret rushing him, however he quickly went on to reveal his true intentions.

The post continued:

When I got to the food window I showed them both receipts and took her food. I paid for it. It’s mine. Not today, Satan.

I suppose you can’t argue with his logic – he’d paid fairly for the food; that’s the way exchanging goods works. Though there are two sides to every story and another Reddit post appeared to recount the woman’s experience of the situation.

A post shared on the thread ‘Today I F*cked Up’ (TIFU) told the story of a woman who was ‘having a very busy day at work’ and so needed her trip to McDonald’s to be a quick one, however the ‘guy in front of was taking FOREVER to order and it was pissing [her] off.’

The story matches the original as she said she honked her horn to encourage the customer in front to speed up, however the woman added the driver put his head out of the window ‘like a f*cking giraffe’ and looked back at her for around 15 seconds.

She proceeded to find out her food had been paid for, a revelation which made her feel guilty until she discovered he’d not only paid for her order, but he’d taken it, too.

The post went on:

I had to go without lunch today because I was impatient and pissed a giraffe off at McDonald’s.

Some Redditors have doubted whether the stories are real; it’s possible the second post came about as a meme-like response to the first, but admittedly the image of a guy sticking his neck out of a window ‘like a f*cking giraffe’ is a pretty funny one.

Either way I think there’s some important lessons to be learned here, like be patient and don’t seek revenge, particularly when it comes to strangers. There’s no way of knowing what someone else’s situation is unless you talk to them so, basically, don’t be a dick.

