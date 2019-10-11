Guy Throws Brick At Car Window, It Bounces Back And Hits Him In Face

Deadline News

Brilliant CCTV footage shows the moment a vandal threw a brick at a car window only to have it bounce back and hit him in the face.

Now if that’s not karma, I don’t know what is.

Martin Craig, from Brandon, Durham, shared the footage on Facebook after the incident took place on Saturday morning (October 5).

In the video, a hooded man could be seen walking past the car before returning to pick a brick up from the side of the driveway. He then turned his attention to the car, presumably thinking the Citroen Berlingo’s driver side window was no match for his weapon of choice.

It’s unclear whether the man was trying to steal the car or take something from inside it, but either way he failed miserably as the window not only survived his attack, but it fought back.

Craig’s home CCTV system caught the moment the vandal hurled the brick at the car before it bounced cleanly off and ricocheted right back into his face, causing him to double over in pain.

The man could be seen swaying for a few moments, seemingly a bit dazed at his failure, before picking up the brick and dropping it over the other side of the fence. He then staggered away, hopefully feeling embarrassed at his blunder.

Though the man in the video appeared to throw the brick with some gusto, luckily Craig said his car only suffered a few scratches.

Commenting on the incident, he said:

Just scratches to glass and paint work. No idea why it was my car he targeted unless he knows that I’m in a wheelchair, so an easy target. I just burst out laughing. Think that’s karma for you.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary has said the authorities are aware of the incident, which seemed to be one of a string of offences.

They explained:

Police were called to reports of shoplifting in Grove Road, Brandon on October 5, at about 6.30am. Whilst in attendance, officers received reports of an incident of criminal damage in the same street. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle and shoplifting.

The man in question has since been charged with both criminal damage to a vehicle and shoplifting. He is set to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court on November 7.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 069 of October 5.

