Guy Tips $3,000 On Single Beer To Help Ohio Restaurant Struggling Due To COVID-19 Brendan Ring/Facebook/NighttownCleveland/Facebook

A stranger left a $3,000 tip on a $7 beer to help out a restaurant in Ohio that has been struggling to remain open throughout the pandemic.

Brendan Ring, the owner of Cleveland-based jazz club and restaurant Nighttown, posted a receipt showing the grand gesture to his Facebook last week. The restaurant is set to temporarily close down a second time due to coronavirus.

Ring said the unknown man had come in just before closing time and ordered a single beer. Upon paying his bill, he asked the owner to share the tip among the wait staff.

‘As he walked out I looked down at the tip and realized he left a whopping $3,000 tip on a single beer purchase,’ he said on Facebook.

Brendan Ring/Facebook/NighttownCleveland/Facebook

‘I ran after him and he said no mistake, we will see you when you reopen! Unbelievable but symbolic of the kind of quality folks we have known at Nighttown all these years,’ Ring said.

‘I could post his name but I won’t as I think he wouldn’t want that, but all my waitstaff and myself are humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture,’ he added.

Ring told Fox 19 his restaurant is usually open 364 days a year, only closing for Christmas Day, but this year has brought many struggles.

‘In the last two weeks, this COVID has gotten very, very close to all of us and I’ve had four customers, really close customers, get it,’ he said.

What an amazing gesture!

