Guy Tricks Colleagues By Walking In On His Own Zoom Meeting itsdancrowd/Twitter

With millions of us adapting to the working from home lifestyle, video conferencing apps have become somewhat of a necessity in order to keep up to date with our co-workers.

Advert

Specifically Zoom, which has become our right-hand man, our confidant, and our way to stay connected with each other as we attempt to juggle work life and home life during these trying times.

The app has soared in popularity in recent weeks as people find themselves stuck indoors, with many using that time to come up with ways to make Zoom more fun (if that’s even possible, of course).

zoom meeting PA Images

It turns out it is possible after all, with one feature in particular on the app brightening people’s days all over the world: the background feature.

Advert

That’s right folks, you can apparently change the background of your Zoom call to whatever the hell you like, with Twitter threads of the best images to use going viral. Just as a side-note, my personal favourites so far have been: The Office-themed background; the ‘distracted boyfriend’ meme as a background; and the Friends flat.

None of those compare to one man’s genius creation though: a video of himself walking in on his own Zoom meeting. Yep, you heard me right. He somehow managed to put an actual video as his background, no doubt confusing the hell out his fellow co-workers when they saw two of him pop up on screen.

Check it out below:

Sharing his genius invention on Twitter, Dan Crowd wrote: ‘Today I made a Zoom background of myself accidentally walking in on myself in a Zoom meeting.’

Inspirational. And completely brilliant. Now if you’ll just excuse me while I figure out how to do this so I can go and pull the exact same trick on everybody I know.