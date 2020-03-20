Guy Uses Drone To Deliver Neighbour His Favourite Snack During Isolation

For most of us, this social distancing lark isn’t too bad.

It’s the perfect opportunity to catch up on missed sleep, read that book you’ve been meaning to sit down and enjoy, and it’s the best excuse for sitting on the couch instead of hitting the gym.

But what happens if you’re craving your favourite snack, but you don’t want to come into contact with anyone who could be carrying germs down at the supermarket?

Guy Uses Drone To Get His Favourite Snack During Isolation Pexels

Ah, well there’s a solution for that, too.

A young Frenchman has found all the answers, after he successfully airdropped his favourite snack down to himself using a drone during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The genius incident was filmed in France’s north-westernmost region of Brittany on March 18, and the clip has since been shared on social media by Johan Alberic who piloted the drone.

It shows Johan’s neighbour, Jeremy Toman, receiving a package delivered directly to his hands by a drone, which has got to be the future of food delivery, right?

Guy Uses Drone To Get His Favourite Snack During Isolation Newsflash

Johan said it was all done in ‘good fun’ because his neighbour ‘had run out of snacks’, adding that he had done it ‘to help out [his] neighbour’.

The teen continued to say that with an unknown number of days left in isolation, there could be a huge demand for this kind of delivery.

Johan uploaded the video alongside a caption, which read:

Here, it’s mandatory confinement so we have to stay at home! But we never leave a neighbour alone without an aperitif in Brittany!

Unsurprisingly, the delivery technique went down a street with social media users, with one person commenting: ‘Can you be my neighbour please? This is a great idea.’

Guy Uses Drone To Get His Favourite Snack During Isolation Newsflash

Another social media user asked: ‘Great! Can the drone handle a bottle of Ricard too?’

French president Emmanuel Macron has compared the battle with COVID-19 to wartime, and his government has imposed strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Travel has been restricted throughout the country, both in mainland France and overseas territories, for a minimum period of 15 days.

Some health experts have predicted that the measures could be in place for six weeks or more.

As of today, March 20, France has reported 10,891 cases of COVID-19 and 371 deaths.