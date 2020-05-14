Guy Uses Fake Testicles To Pull Hilarious Prank On His Family Jam Press

Worldwide, people are getting used to spending a lot more time at home and with their families as a result of government-imposed lockdowns.

While for some this means more time to perfect their baking skills or to finesse a new workout routine, for others it means something completely different – whether that’s recognising the need to spend this time relaxing and doing what’s best for you, or whether it’s the exact opposite.

Enter: Eimhin Walsh, a 22-year-old from Dublin who has been using the time pranking his family using some realistic-looking fake testicles, keeping himself and his relatives entertained in the process.

The 22-year-old, a Hurley maker, was inspired to recreate the prank seen in the film Bad Grandpa – by Jackass creator Johnny Knoxville – in which the Grandpa dances in a bar with a pair of fake testicles.

Unable to get out to a bar, and surrounded by his family, Eimhin decided the next best thing would be to subject his poor relatives to the prank. And would you believe it? They thought it was absolutely hilarious.

Watch him pop out below:

How did he pull it off, you’re no doubt wondering. Well, Eimhin bought the pair of fake testicles from an online store called Billy’s Ball Bags for €43 – I guess a decent prank costs decent money – before setting about planning the prank.

He then picked his victims, his unsuspecting auntie and uncle, before lying on the floor as they chatted to his family. After a few moments, his uncle finally noticed something is up and exclaimed: ‘What the f*ck is that?’

Pointing to Eimhin’s auntie, she then looked towards her nephew – whose leg was raised in the air, leaving the fake testicles exposed – before screaming and throwing her phone down on the couch next to her.

Eimhin said:

They fully believed it was real. We were creased laughing. I always love having a laugh and messing with people so I ordered them online. I just googled fake ball bags, very random but it worked. I’ve pranked my neighbours and cousins as well in the past with them and got hilarious reactions every time because they are so realistic. I can’t wait to keep having a laugh with them.

guy pranks family using fake testicles 1 Jam Press

Eimhin said he will continue to share more videos if they make people laugh, ‘especially during these times when it’s important to keep laughing’.

Incredible. I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall when his poor auntie saw them.