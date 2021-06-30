unilad
Advert

Guy Uses Instagram Filter To Fool People Into Thinking Face Mask Gave Him Tan Lines

by : Emily Brown on : 30 Jun 2021 17:34
Guy Uses Instagram Filter To Fool People Into Thinking Face Mask Gave Him Tan Lines@saam/Instagram

It goes without saying that you shouldn’t believe everything you see on the internet, but with the help of an Instagram filter, one man managed to create a story so convincing that it caught the attention of thousands. 

Wearing a face mask has become the norm over the past year, and as the weather starts to heat up and the sun starts to make more frequent appearances, it’s not unimaginable that the two might work together to create some unfortunate facial tan lines.

Advert

The prospect of such a look is exactly what Instagram user Saam focused on when he created his ‘face mask sunburn’ Instagram filter, which makes it appear as if the person in the image has a pale, square patch surrounding their mouth and nose.

See the filter in action below:

Loading…

While the look is a good indicator of appropriate face mask usage, it’s probably not something you’d want to brag about. Within 24 hours of the filter being live, it had been picked up by one million people who used the filter to fool others into thinking they’d spent a little bit too much time in the sun.

Advert
Saam using face mask filter (@saam/Instagram)@saam/Instagram

Similar looks have since made their way into viral videos, with footage of one British man using a sunburn-style filter even making its way on to Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Story. Saam’s filter has also been picked up by the likes of Love Island’s Wes Nelson and Laura Anderson, as well as YouTuber Alexa Losey.

Laura Anderson using face mask filter (Laura Anderson/Instagram)Laura Anderson/Instagram

Given some of the other tan line mishaps that have gone viral over the years, from patterns of ripped jeans to blistering t-shirt tans, I think anyone who fell for the face mask sunburn filter can be forgiven!

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Spectator Who Caused Tour De France’s ‘Worst-Ever’ Crash Has Been Arrested
News

Spectator Who Caused Tour De France’s ‘Worst-Ever’ Crash Has Been Arrested

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations
Life

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl
Film and TV

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage
Health

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Life, face mask, Instagram, Now, prank

 