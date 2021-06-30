Guy Uses Instagram Filter To Fool People Into Thinking Face Mask Gave Him Tan Lines

@saam/Instagram

It goes without saying that you shouldn’t believe everything you see on the internet, but with the help of an Instagram filter, one man managed to create a story so convincing that it caught the attention of thousands.

Wearing a face mask has become the norm over the past year, and as the weather starts to heat up and the sun starts to make more frequent appearances, it’s not unimaginable that the two might work together to create some unfortunate facial tan lines.

Advert 10

The prospect of such a look is exactly what Instagram user Saam focused on when he created his ‘face mask sunburn’ Instagram filter, which makes it appear as if the person in the image has a pale, square patch surrounding their mouth and nose.

See the filter in action below:

Loading…

While the look is a good indicator of appropriate face mask usage, it’s probably not something you’d want to brag about. Within 24 hours of the filter being live, it had been picked up by one million people who used the filter to fool others into thinking they’d spent a little bit too much time in the sun.

Advert 10

@saam/Instagram

Similar looks have since made their way into viral videos, with footage of one British man using a sunburn-style filter even making its way on to Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Story. Saam’s filter has also been picked up by the likes of Love Island’s Wes Nelson and Laura Anderson, as well as YouTuber Alexa Losey.

Laura Anderson/Instagram

Given some of the other tan line mishaps that have gone viral over the years, from patterns of ripped jeans to blistering t-shirt tans, I think anyone who fell for the face mask sunburn filter can be forgiven!

Advert 10