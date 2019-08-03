Guy Went For One Drink After Flight Delay And Ended Up On 43-Day Bender

Viral Press

If you think you’ve had some wild nights out, you might want to re-evaluate after reading about one fella, who went for one drink and ended up on a 43-day bender in Russia.

Thai chef Uthai Waenbarb was due to fly from Russia to Budapest when his flight was delayed by five days. He decided to go for a pint to down his sorrows, but ended up starting his marathon by rinsing all the bars in Moscow’s airport.

However, Uthai was forced to leave the airport when he was arrested.

Viral Press

He admits his memory of the events is a bit hazy, but he says he continued drinking and after two weeks of non-stop boozing, he managed to lose his passport and his belongings.

Uthai then took on a job as a rubbish collector in a bid to get enough money together to buy another ticket home. Meanwhile, his family were sick with worry back in Nong Khai, Thailand, after he failed to return home from his trip.

After being reported missing by his family, Uthai was eventually found on Tuesday in Khimki city, 17 miles away from Moscow airport.

He was then taken to the Thai embassy in Moscow, where he’s being looked after until he’s able to fly home.

Viral Press

Uthai said:

I was so upset after being told by the airline to wait for five days, I decided to drink and after that I cannot remember anything but losing my passport. I have no idea how I went to Khimki, I just remember I was arrested by police a couple times. I was also lent some money by a Thai woman who is married to a Russian guy and I was working as a garbage collector to try to save money for a new ticket.

After hearing Uthai’s story, all I’m wondering is why on earth he didn’t attempt to get in touch with his family earlier in the mammoth 43-day bender? Although, his family’s concerns were probably at the bottom of his list of worries after his six-week plus sesh.

If you want to discuss any issues relating to alcohol in confidence contact Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 for advice and support.