Guy Who Told TikTokers To Use His Fingers Instead Of A Tampon Responds To Backlash

A teenager who posted a TikTok video in which he suggested menstruating women should use his fingers as a replacement for a tampon has responded to the backlash he’s received.

Luke, from Long Island, went viral on social media recently when his video received millions of views, with thousands of people labelling it ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘violating’.

The 19-year-old has since told those offended by the video to ‘lighten up’, saying people who don’t understand the joke shouldn’t be watching his content in the first place.

And yes, the video really is as gross as it sounds:

Luke, who is currently studying business at college, is now urging people to stop leaving ‘horrible’ comments on his page, saying it was ‘just a joke’ and he shouldn’t have to put up with the criticism.

For this ‘joke’ to work though, you would surely have to believe a tampon worked by acting as a plug to stop the blood flow, an assumption which has led many women to accuse Luke of knowing nothing about the female anatomy.

‘Did u guys watch that tiktok of that str8 white boy not knowing how tampons work,’ one person asked, while another wrote: ‘How y’all so damn uneducated someone find the US a new system.’ Another said: ‘What a weird way for him to share he doesn’t know anything about vaginas.’

Teenager who came under fire for TikTok video in which he suggests using his fingers as a tampon says viewers need to 'lighten up' Jam Press

The teenager seemingly isn’t bothered by the overwhelmingly negative response to his video though, telling those who have criticised him to simply ‘lighten up’.

Luke continued:

The response has been crazy. The video went viral on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram. It’s received a lot of negativity though because some people don’t realise that the video was just a joke. They think I was being serious in it. I thought it was very obvious that it’s a joke. If you can’t tell the video is obviously satire then there’s something wrong. Going through life not being able to take a joke won’t do you any good.

However, I think it’s clear people realised he was joking, they just didn’t find it funny in the slightest. And seeing as though a basic requirement for a joke is that it should be funny, it’s fair to say this failed spectacularly.

Luke went on to say that if people don’t like his content, they shouldn’t be watching it in the first place as ‘it’s clearly not meant for you’. He added: ‘There’s no need to say horrible things about me.’

On the flip side, Luke said some people did see the funny side to his video, which makes all of the backlash worth it, apparently. ‘If I can make one person smile then it’s all worth it,’ he said. ‘I genuinely like to make people laugh.’

‘I love seeing people smile and laugh like crazy when reacting to the video,’ the 19-year-old continued. ‘My motive is to put a smile on my viewers face.’

Luke said this desire to ‘make people laugh’ was the inspiration behind the video in question, saying he regularly gets messages from people telling him he’s ‘the reason they keep going’.

Now if you’ll all just excuse me while I go and rinse my eyes out with soap in an attempt to erase what I’ve just seen from my memory.