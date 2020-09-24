Guy Who Wants To Become ‘Human Satan’ Has His Nose Removed
A man who has modified his body to become a ‘human Satan’ has become the third person in the world to have his nose chopped off.
Michel Faro do Prado, 44, from Brazil, has dozens of tattoos and piercings, in addition to head implants and customised teeth. Now, in a bid to enhance his devil-like image, he has had his nose removed.
Michel’s wife specialises in body modifications and has said her husband is only the third person in the world to have had the strange procedure.
Speaking about his high pain threshold, Michel said:
Actually I have a good resistance to pain, I don’t think anything is so painful, I suffer a lot more in the post-procedures than at the time,
And the truth is that there are changes that without anaesthesia would be almost impossible to be done, I would love not to feel any pain. But if I have to feel pain, to achieve what I want, for sure I will face it!
Despite Michel himself being a tattoo artist, he doesn’t do his own ink, getting other tattoo artists to help with his transformation. He added, ‘I focus on blackwork and brutal tattoos, which are types of tattoos where you ink a large part of your body. But my wife has specialised in the area of modifications and the idea is for me to become her masterpiece when it comes to tattooing.’
Michel has been documenting his unusual transformation on Instagram, where he has over 15,000 followers. Many of the pictures consist of him and his wife, who also boasts face and eye tattoos, but has a less extreme appearance to her partner.
Despite being dubbed a ‘human Satan’, Michel is apparently an active member at his local church.
Speaking about his faith and his appearance, he said:
People who have never seen me before are shocked most of the time. I am a very well-known person and not only for my appearance, but also for several videos I make passing a message and speaking from my point of view, addressing various topics like God and the Bible, society behaviours, etc.
I believe in who I am – my family and I are loved by the majority.
Despite what you’d think, Michel isn’t alone in his extremely unique looks. French-born Anthony Loffredo has also had similar work done to the 44-year-old, but is aiming to look like an alien rather than Satan. While it’s thought Michel’s transformation is complete, Anthony says his is only 16% done.
