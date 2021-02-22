Guy’s Amazon Parcel Turns Out To Be Ridiculously Detailed Birthday Cake
While it’s always nice to celebrate another year of life, there’s no denying that some of the best parts about birthdays are the cake and the surprise gifts.
Knowing this, and keeping in mind her son’s love of shopping, Nina Evans Williams decided to combine the two aspects for her son Kane’s 24th birthday by creating a cake that looked exactly like an Amazon parcel.
Like many of us, Kane has passed the time during lockdown by buying various things online, so much so that he was receiving deliveries almost weekly.
With his birthday looming, Nina, who owns Nina’s Cake Cabin, decided to surprise him with a chocolate cake that was shaped like a cardboard box and came complete with barcode, Amazon label and delivery instructions.
Commenting on her masterpiece, Nina said:
He actually thought it was a package delivered for him! He gets deliveries quite often, almost weekly – and he’s known for that especially during lockdown – so I thought that would be a fantastic!
This year he didn’t want a Liverpool Football Club cake, so I told him it was a surprise. The day before, I banned him from the cake cabin so he didn’t see it until his actual birthday.
Kane’s mum finally revealed the cake on his birthday, when he entered her shop and she told him there was a ‘boring parcel’ on the table for him.
Kane was fooled at first, but Nina recalled that ‘when he got closer he was like ‘oh my god!”
Nina spent two days creating the hyper-realistic cake, which took one whole day to bake and another to ice and add finishing touches. The edible ‘cardboard box’ is sitting on a sponge ‘concrete porch’, as if it had just been left by a delivery driver.
Nina shared images of the cake online, after which it was picked up by social media users and shared an impressive 54,000 times. Instagram users praised the creation, with commenters describing the cake as ‘mind blowing’.
