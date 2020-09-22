Guys Climbing Iceberg Narrowly Avoid Being Crushed When It Flips ViralHog

When two men tried to climb an iceberg in the middle of the sea, they had a brush with death after it flipped, nearly crushing them.

Mike Horn is globally renowned for his exploration antics, going on crazy treks in some of the coldest places on Earth. However, after 30 years of seeing the world, his latest adventure nearly ended in disaster.

Most people will never see an iceberg up close. For many, they’ll remain to the confines of Planet Earth, Instagram and Titanic. For the Frenchman, however, they’re something to climb.

Check out the video of Horn’s ill-fated iceberg climb below:

In a clip that’s sure to get your palms sweating, Horn and teammate Fred Roux hop off a boat as they’re sailing around Svalbard, an archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

As they attach themselves onto the huge iceberg, using spiked climbing boots and poles to help them ascend it, all seems well as the boat moves away to capture a wider shot.

Iceberg Flip ViralHog

However, in an instant, the iceberg suddenly starts to descend under water. Fortunately, the climbers managed to escape to the side before it collapses on top of them, at which point the crew put the camera down and presumably go to help.

In an Instagram post, Horn wrote, ‘Oops, should not have eaten breakfast before climbing. @fredroux72 we both survived. Not to be repeated.’

He also told France Bleu ‘we all have icebergs to climb in our lives’, explaining, ‘I’ve been doing my stupid things for 30 years all over the world, I’ve had quite a few accidents, but we always try to make the right decision at the right time, to come home alive.’

He added, ‘It’s safer to see ice cubes in your gin and tonic than it is to see ice cubes fall on your face in the Arctic.’