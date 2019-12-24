Guy’s Flatmate He Found On Craigslist Lets Out Terrifying Screams Every Morning And No One Knows Why

Jam Press

Renting a flat with strangers can go one of two ways: incredible when you find out they’re basically another version of you, or God awful when you realise they’re very, very weird.

Obviously, you never want to be in the latter position, but sometimes circumstances mean it can’t be avoided, particularly if you find your flatmate from, say, Craigslist.

Which is exactly what one man discovered recently, when his new flatmate started screaming inexplicably at the top of his lungs almost every morning – and he has no idea why.

You can witness the screaming below:

Nick Johnson, 23, from Cleveland, Ohio, was looking for someone to live with after his previous tenant moved out of the property. To do so, he put up an advertisement on Craigslist.

Shortly after doing so he received a message from a potential new flatmate, and invited him over for the evening to have a drink with his other flatmates. Although the group didn’t know the man, they decided to take a chance on him as they desperately needed a new tenant to move into the property.

He moved in soon after but Nick was shocked to discover his new flatmate’s habit, stating in a video he filmed: ‘I have no idea what the screaming is about. I’m not close with him so I don’t know how to ask. In the morning some days. It’s always different.’

Nick continued:

Our roommate moved out and we needed a replacement to take on the rent. We found the roommate on Craigslist. He came over for drinks one night before he moved in to meet us… We are friends. He’s a weird dude but he’s super kind.

Alongside the video, which Nick posted on Twitter, he wrote: ‘We needed to find someone to move into our apartment ASAP so we went and found a guy on Craigslist and now this shit happens every morning. Should I be concerned?’

The clip has gained over 177k views, with hundreds of social media users coming up with hilarious theories as to why the new flatmate could be screaming.

One person wrote: ‘Dudes passing kidney stones or something damn,’ while another suggested the man was a ‘dragon ball z voice actor’ – whatever one of those is. Meanwhile, someone else said: ‘Someone scored a last minute goal on him on FIFA,’ while another wrote: ‘He’s just a pet rooster waking you guys up every morning.’

Another person simply advised Nick to run away, writing: ‘No way your serious.. this is how all horror films start. Time to move bro lol. [sic]’

Welp, let’s just hope Nick updates us on what’s really going on behind closed doors when he finds out.

