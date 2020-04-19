Guys Keep Asking OnlyFans Model To Tell Them ‘Your D*ck Is Small’
If you’re paying to have an OnlyFans model honestly assess your penis, would you like to be told you have a small dick?
Cynthia Barbosa, from Mesa, Arizona, used to work as a normal erotic dancer. However, her eyes were opened to trees of green when a friend told her all about OnlyFans, the subscriber-based social network used primarily for adult photos and videos.
Now, she’s tripled her income and has more than 104,000 followers on Instagram. However, that fame comes at a certain price: the wild, wacky and downright strange messages of her fans online.
The 27-year-old now rakes in $80,000-per-year by selling photos on her OnlyFans page, with a loyal following on her Instagram (@cynthiaaluxx). ‘I like showing myself on social media. I love to pose in lingerie the moth, it makes me feel super confident,’ she said.
Explaining getting into OnlyFans, Cynthia said:
My friend Dara called me and told me about it. At first, I was sceptical, but she expressed the perks. I was a good model at the time, but I felt like the extra money could help fund this and help me get further into my modelling career.
But now, its amazing to have just because of how Instagram has been acting up. It’s good that there’s a place to share your art without it being taken down and reported – and it’s a great extra step to connect with fans.
Of her subscribers, most are ‘amazing, respectful and kind’. However, she hastens to add that ‘people are so crazy sometimes’, with a surge in dick pics coming through (basically, it’s guys looking for Cynthia to rate their pipe out of 10 in hopes of getting an 11).
She explained:
Lately, men have been signing up just to send me a dick pic and have me rate it. I am like: ‘So, you’re paying me to tell you your dick is small?’ Come on people!
Other requests aren’t as problematic. ‘I have actually mailed out my old lingerie from shoots. Some people want to buy it, I won’t be using it anymore. Why not?’ she added. However, in the event that a fan makes her feel uncomfortable, she takes prompt action.
Cynthia said:
Some guys use very vulgar language and it makes me feel bad, like through my phone. If they don’t stop, I just block or mute them. No time for that – I’m pretty forward with people. I don’t like the bullshit I guess.
Unsurprisingly, some of Cyntia’s subscribers often try to charm her, with plenty of effort going in to be as funny or clever as possible. ‘It’s way better than someone being thirsty,’ she said. ‘One of my fans in particular noticed my dog Troy in the background of half of my videos and pictures. So he always makes funny comments as the voice of Troy. Honestly, I get a kick out of that!’
To Cynthia’s heart-eyed fans out there, she has one piece of advice to those thinking of asking her out: ‘Don’t.’
