Guy’s Review Of Sex Toy So Good His Girlfriend ‘Nearly Killed Him’ Gets Five Stars

Okay, so I bought this for my girlfriend because I really dont [sic] like giving her head. It’s nothing against her, I just dont [sic] like doing it… Didn’t have high hopes for this due to the price, and expected it to be pretty weak, but I tried it non the less [sic].

It was a little tricky at first trying to find a position that worked for the both of us, but when we found it, it was go time. So I slid in, she turned it onto the first setting and we got going, after about 30 seconds, she pressed the toy down aaanddd… Well, I can’t remember the rest.

Apparently she instantly came that hard that her legs kicked out, hit my jaw, I went flying back and landed on the radiator. She thought that she had killed me.