Gwyneth Paltrow Is Selling $210 Lamp Made From Actual Bread PA/Goop

They say there’s nothing better than sliced bread – but what about bread that lights up?

Admittedly the notion of light-up bread probably isn’t something that’s ever crossed your mind, but Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop holiday guide are here to change that.

Advert 10

The actor-turned-wellness entrepreneur has now released the annual guide, which offers a range of gifts and ideas for the holiday season – some of which are a lot more, let’s say ‘unique’, than others.

Bread lamp Goop

Forget socks, bath bombs and chocolates, the 2020 list includes the likes of Paltrow’s vagina-scented candle, a ‘sex journal for couples’, and $34 toilet paper.

Among the collection is also the Batard Bread lamp; a product that looks in every way like a regular baguette, except it emits a gentle glow.

Advert 10

The reason it looks like a regular baguette is because that’s exactly what it’s made of, with the Goop website explaining that it’s the ‘perfect gift for anyone with a sourdough starter—or a love of whimsical home décor’.

Bread lamp Goop

The lamp is handcrafted in Japan, but don’t worry about accidentally attacking it with your bread knife, because it’s thoroughly coated in resin to ‘prevent any pests from getting at it’ and keep it intact.

Fitted with an LED bulb, the light-up loaf emits a ‘warm, comforting glow in whatever room it’s in’. Unfortunately it doesn’t emit the ever-homely smell of freshly baked bread, but I suppose Paltrow does tend to focus on more unusual scents.

Advert 10

If you’ve been thinking about getting into breadmaking yourself, look no further, as the website lists the materials made to use the lamp as ‘Bread flour, cake flour, salt, yeast, LED lights [and] power cord with dimmer switch’. Take out the LED lights and power cord and you’re in for a tasty treat.

Bread lamp Goop

While you might consider a lamp made from bread to be everything you never knew you needed, maybe think twice before adding this one to your basket, because it would set you back $210.

On the off chance you are keen to get your hands on one, however, you can check it out with the rest of Paltrow’s Goop gifts here.

Advert 10