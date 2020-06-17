Gwyneth Paltrow Is Selling A Goop Candle That Smells Like Her Orgasm PA/Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow has unveiled the follow-up to her This Smells Like My Vagina candle and, perhaps unsurprisingly, she hasn’t gone for a simple pine scent.

Sticking very much within the same area, Paltrow, 47, has now unleashed her This Smells Like My Orgasm candle onto the world, promoting the unusual product during a remote appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The candle itself is available for US customers through Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness brand Goop, and will set you back a cool $75 (£60). AirWick Purple Lavender Meadow this is not.

After speaking with Fallon about her ‘punk rock and feminist’ This Smells Like My Vagina candle, which sold out quickly after its January release, Paltrow offered a glimpse of her latest explicit scent.

Showing off the candle, Paltrow told Fallon – who looked a little like he was trying to hide his blushes – that it ‘might be more for you, to give to your wife’.

To be fair, the candle genuinely sounds rather pleasant, with the description reading:

A fitting follow-up to that candle – you know the one – this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.

Much to the amusement of Fallon, the candle also comes packaged in a box emblazoned with a suggestive pattern of fireworks.

Check out Paltrow’s appearance on The Tonight Show below:

Paltrow appeared on The Tonight Show to promote the upcoming second season of The Politician, which sees Paltrow play elegant and devoted mother Georgina Hobart.

The Politician follows the story of wealthy Santa Barbara student Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), who has harboured ambitions of becoming the US president since the age of seven.

However, Payton encounters his first political hurdles after running for student body president against popular boy River Barkley (David Corenswet).

This upcoming season will see Payton studying at New York University, while running for a seat in the New York State Senate. Here he must face a far more formidable opponent in the form of incumbent Majority Leader Dede Standish (Judith Light).

The Politician Netflix

In recent years, Paltrow has been more focused on building upon Goop’s successes than on acting, appearing in Netflix documentary series The Goop Lab.

However, despite the popularity of the brand, Goop has previously come under fire for making unsubstantiated health claims.

For example, in 2018, Goop coughed up over £100,000 in civil penalties after claiming egg-shaped stones intended to be put inside the vagina had health benefits.

Season two of The Politician will debut Friday, June 19 on Netflix.