Gwyneth Paltrow Mocked After Saying She ‘Went Off Rails’ And Ate Bread During Pandemic

Everyone has coped with the pandemic differently, and Gwyneth Paltrow is no exception.

In a new interview, the actress and Goop founder has opened up about the toll lockdown life has taken on her health, revealing that she went ‘totally off the rails’ during the months of isolation and boredom.

It’s something most of us can definitely relate to. Except Paltrow’s idea of what qualifies for going ‘off the rails’ is probably quite a bit different to what you and I might think. Rather than admitting to a dodgy, self-performed lockdown buzzcut, or some other spur of the moment response to a global crisis, Paltrow says her humiliating coping mechanisms involved ‘eating bread’ and ‘drinking alcohol.’

The Marvel star revealed:

I drank alcohol during quarantine. I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails. I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? Like that’s not healthy.

If what Paltrow has described looks an awful lot like a normal week to you, you’re not the only one. Though she could have been joking, her comments, which were published by the Mirror, have been instantly jumped on and mocked as being wildly out of touch on social media.

Posting in response to a headline by The Guardian asking, ‘Gwyneth Paltrow broke down and ate bread during quarantine. What was your lowest point?’ some users joked they were stunned by the news.

‘Hi if you could offer me a little extra support and love right now I just found out Gwyneth Paltrow ate bread,’ writer Bess Kalb tweeted, while many other users said they were sending their ‘thoughts and prayers’ to the actress during her tough time. ‘Stop being a selfish jerks and think about how much the pandemic hurt Gwyneth Paltrow you pieces of sh*t,’ one person posted.

On a more serious note, people also pointed out that Paltrow’s complaints about ‘eating bread’ during a pandemic in which millions of people have died could come across as fairly insensitive.

Many users had very little time for her privileged lifestyle, taking to social media to say that their lowest point involved the death of a loved one or losing their job.

And although some people have since come out to defend Paltrow from the comments, it seems like most are confused as to why this was even news in the first place. Summing it up, @RMBoulton said, ‘Personally my lowest point was retweeting anything about Gwyneth Paltrow when 3.3 million people are dead.’