Halloween Trees Are Becoming The Latest Trend For Spooky Season

Although it’s September and Christmas is approximately (okay, precisely) 100 days away, you’d better believe I’m already envisioning what kind of tree I’m going to get.

Disclaimer: it’s most likely going to be a six-foot tall fir tree with that delightfully Christmassy fragrance they tend to have, decorated with a classic red and gold theme.

Seeing as though December 25 is still more than three months away though and Halloween is just around the corner (kind of), we should all probably focus our attentions on that holiday for the time being.

Pxhere

That doesn’t mean we have to press pause on our tree dreams, though. Oh no, because Halloween trees are now a thing and have somehow become the latest trend for the spookiest season of all.

People all over the world are taking to social media to share pictures of their newly decorated trees – complete with tinsel and fairy lights just like their Christmas relative – regardless of the fact we’ve still got six and a half weeks until October 31.

But hey, who am I to judge? The trees in question are decorated with items which have become synonymous with the holiday of the saints – including skulls, pumpkins, spiders, and cobwebs.

Check out some of the creepiest creations below:

Incredible. And so easy to do! All you need is an old, fake Christmas tree that’s been hanging around glumly in your attic for nine months – just hoping to be used one more time so it fulfils its use – and a whole array of old Halloween decorations that I’m sure are hanging around somewhere too.

Once you’ve got your recycled decorations, you just need to set aside a bit of time to put everything together – I suggest inviting a few friends round to help with the decorating process – and voila! Happy Halloween.

And hey, why not put on a spooky Spotify playlist to make your decorating party that bit more special? I’m thinking: Monster Mash, Thriller, Disturbia, Zombie, Ghostbusters, the list really is endless.

Basically, it provides an excuse to celebrate Halloween for way longer than the allocated day (or weekend, if you’re making the most of your fancy dress outfit), and who doesn’t want that?

So what are you waiting for? Get searching for that old Christmas tree and get in the spooky spirit ASAP.

Although I’d maybe wait a couple of weeks to put one up, just so it’s actually October…

