J.K. Rowling Launches Harry Potter At Home To Bring Some Magic To Isolation

It’s during times like this that we all need a touch of magic in our lives, and – as per – J.K. Rowling has pulled yet another great idea from the sleeve of her wizarding robes.

The 54-year-old author has just unveiled the very comforting sounding Harry Potter At Home, a learning hub offering ‘information and activities for children, parents, and carers’.

Hosted on WizardingWorld.com, this hub is intended to offer a ‘happy distraction’ to children, who can learn alongside parents, carers, and teachers. Broomsticks are sadly not included.

The website reads:

Welcome to the Harry Potter At Home hub where you’ll find all the latest magical treats to keep you occupied – including special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well as those already familiar with the wizarding world. We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!

Visitors can be sorted into their Hogwarts house via an online sorting ceremony, and will even have access to the audio book of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone thanks to Audible.

You can listen to the first enchanting instalment in the beloved saga completely free through the hub. And what’s more, it comes in six different languages (English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese).

Even in adulthood, there are few more engrossing book series than Harry Potter. With second-to-none world-building and descriptions you can almost see, the franchise makes for the perfect at-home adventure companion.

I get that this hub is intended for children. However, I imagine I’m not the only nostalgic twenty-something being tempted to return to the world of Quidditch tournaments and chocolate frogs right about now…