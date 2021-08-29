unilad
Harvard University’s New Chaplain Is An Atheist

by : Julia Banim on : 29 Aug 2021 17:24
Harvard University's New Chaplain Is An Atheist

Harvard University has just appointed its new chief chaplain, and his beliefs are markedly different to those who have come before him.

Renowned atheist thinker Greg Epstein, the author of Good Without God: What a Billion Nonreligious People Do Believe, has served as the university’s humanist chaplain since 2005.

Now, Epstein’s fellow campus chaplains have elected him as the university chaplains organization’s new president. His new role will involve coordinating the activities of more than 40 chaplains from a range of beliefs and backgrounds.

The New York Times Magazine has previously described Epstein as being a ‘godfather to the [humanist] movement’, while the Faithful Internet, a United Church of Christ coordinated project, listed him ‘one of the top faith and moral leaders in the United States’ for his work in bringing together those from many different belief systems.

According to Harvard University:

As Greg believes deeply in a changing world where faith in humankind has become more difficult to maintain, it is more important than ever to fight for our common humanity, and for each other.

Speaking about his appointment with The Guardian, Epstein, who was raised within a Jewish family, said:

I want to support students and the university community together around the fact that it’s been an extraordinarily trying time and almost anybody could be expected to have lost a little faith in humanity in recent years.

Noting that ‘we have a lot that divides us theologically’, Epstein went on to assert that ‘we have a tremendous amount in common when it comes to our shared desires’.

