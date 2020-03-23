Health Workers Greeted With Applause As They Enter Supermarket

We know that those working for the NHS may be finding it hard to find time to shop for their groceries at the moment. So, from this Sunday, we’re going to introduce a special hour in stores for NHS staff as a thank you for all they are doing.

They can come to our large stores one hour before the usual store opening time every Sunday, and will be able to browse the store and select their shopping before the checkouts open. All we ask is that they bring a form of ID with them to store, such as an NHS staff card.

We will be asking all other customers to be respectful of this and to shop during the usual Sunday opening hours.