Health Workers Greeted With Applause As They Enter Supermarket

Supermarket staff in Northern Ireland were keen to show their appreciation for health workers as they welcomed them to the store with flowers and a round of applause.
Heartwarming footage shared online shows NHS staff entering a Tesco in Belfast, which opened an hour early on Sunday, March 22, so health workers could shop without other members of the public.
Tesco staff gathered around the entrance to ensure the hard working professionals had a warm welcome by launching into applause as they entered, with a couple of members of staff handing out beautiful bouquets of flowers to the customers.
The video was shared online by Tesco worker Michaela Osborne, who clarified shoppers’ NHS ID cards were checked to ensure they qualified for the early opening.
Alongside the footage, Michaela wrote:
Showing our appreciation for our amazing NHS staff.
Showing our appreciation for our amazing NHS staff♥️♥️♥️**a lot of people are commenting the same things… just to clarify, NHS ID cards were checked at the door and the store opened early for both NHS and Tesco employees**
Posted by Michaela Osborne on Sunday, 22 March 2020
Health workers have been swept off their feet dealing with the outbreak of coronavirus, with doctors, nurses and many other vital members of staff urging members of the public to practise social distancing and self-isolation to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The pandemic has seen 4,000 NHS nurses and 500 doctors decide to come out of retirement to help tackle the virus, and the hard work and dedication of everyone in the health care sector cannot be understated.
Last week, Tesco announced it would be opening its stores early for NHS staff ‘as a thank you for all they are doing’.
The company said:
We know that those working for the NHS may be finding it hard to find time to shop for their groceries at the moment. So, from this Sunday, we’re going to introduce a special hour in stores for NHS staff as a thank you for all they are doing.
They can come to our large stores one hour before the usual store opening time every Sunday, and will be able to browse the store and select their shopping before the checkouts open. All we ask is that they bring a form of ID with them to store, such as an NHS staff card.
We will be asking all other customers to be respectful of this and to shop during the usual Sunday opening hours.
Staff in Belfast weren’t the only ones to show their appreciation for health workers during the special opening hour, as similar acts of kindness were witnessed in Llansamlet, Swansea, Staffordshire and Twickenham, among others, The Irish Post reports.
Members of the public have praised Tesco staff online for showing NHS workers the appreciation they so rightly deserve.
