‘Heartbeat’ Detected Coming From Cosmic Gas Cloud
It’s life, Jim, but not as we know it. Well, sort of…
In a cosmic gas cloud recently discovered by scientists they’ve apparently stumbled upon what appears to be a ‘heartbeat’.
Researchers claim that while the cloud itself is nothing out of the ordinary, the pulsating beat is in sync with a nearby black hole, which has both intrigued and baffled professionals, according to the Independent.
This rhythmic beating indicates they are somehow connected to each other and states this theory in a new scientific journal paper, but it remains unclear exactly how the gamma ray ‘heartbeat’ is connected to the black hole that is an estimated 100 light years away.
Like the opening to a sci-fi horror movie, scientists happened to find the ‘beat’ by chance, after sifting through a decade of data from NASA’s Fermi gamma-ray space telescope as they examined a system 15,000 light years away known as S 433 (not to be confused with or compared to LV-426, where the infamous facehuggers are discovered in Alien).
While observing a giant star around 30 times the size of our sun they also noted a black hole.
This black hole and star would orbit around one another every 13 days, as the former sucked material from the star.
Nervous yet?
‘This material accumulates in an accretion disc before falling into the black hole, like water in the whirl above the drain of a bath tub,’ Jian Li, one of the researchers on the science paper, stated. ‘However, a part of that matter does not fall down the drain but shoots out at high speed in two narrow jets in opposite directions above and below the rotating accretion disk.’
To make things even odder, this anomalous accretion disk does not fall into alignment with either orbit of the star or black hole, meaning this rogue matter floats a bit like a spinning top with two jets spiralling around space rather than shooting out in straight lines.
What we can understand from these findings is that a connection seems apparent when the jets sway over 162 days with the exact same rhythm in the cloud’s gamma ray signal and appears to be sending out an emission via these jets.
Li went on to discuss how incredible the discovery was: ‘Finding such an unambiguous connection via timing, about 100 light years away from the micro quasar, not even along the direction of the jets is as unexpected as amazing.
‘But how the black hole can power the gas cloud’s heartbeat is unclear to us.’
Assuming none of the above made a shred of sense, it looks like a gas cloud and black hole 100,000 light years apart are mysteriously and rhythmically connected, which is baffling the hell out of the world’s leading scientists.
Maybe we aren’t alone after all…
