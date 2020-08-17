‘Heartbeat’ Detected Coming From Cosmic Gas Cloud

NASA

Li went on to discuss how incredible the discovery was: ‘Finding such an unambiguous connection via timing, about 100 light years away from the micro quasar, not even along the direction of the jets is as unexpected as amazing.

‘But how the black hole can power the gas cloud’s heartbeat is unclear to us.’

Assuming none of the above made a shred of sense, it looks like a gas cloud and black hole 100,000 light years apart are mysteriously and rhythmically connected, which is baffling the hell out of the world’s leading scientists.

Maybe we aren’t alone after all…

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]